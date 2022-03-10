Submit a Tip
‘He’s not a king’: Wilson joins legal action against Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina attorney general announced on Thursday he is joining a legal effort to stop the president’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contract workers.

Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with 20 other states, signed on to an amicus brief that supports the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s lawsuit that seeks an immediate end to the president’s mandate.

Wilson said President Joe Biden’s mandate negatively impacts many South Carolina companies.

The amicus brief is in support of Kentucky’s multistate suit that is currently in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. It argues that the vaccine mandate improperly intrudes on states’ traditional powers.

“The powers of the states-protected by the Constitution- cannot be wiped away by the President’s seizure of power. This is about upholding the Constitution and the rule of law. No president has the authority to do what President Biden is trying to do here. He’s not a king,” Wilson said.

The brief also argues that Biden failed to show that the mandate promotes economy and efficiency.

