Graham announces $15 million in federal funding to help complete I-73

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – The federal government could soon help kickstart the completion of I-73.

On Thursday, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham sent out a list of projects in the Palmetto State that will receive federal funding. The money will come from the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bill that the U.S. Senate will soon be debating.

Graham made the funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee back in July after asking leaders throughout the state to provide a list of projects that need federal funding.

Horry County Council sent a list to Graham’s office of projects in need of federal funding. On that list was to help fund the I-73 right-of-way acquisition. Graham requested the full $15 million needed for the right-of-way and it is now included in the proposed spending bill.

“These are some of the critical infrastructure projects across our state,” said Graham. “I was proud to request and receive funding for these projects. I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests.”

There has been a big push recently to get funding for the completion of I-73. The entire project that would run from I-95 to the Grand Strand is expected to cost $1.6 billion.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million for the first phase of the project. He added that the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion, while federal and local governments are responsible for the other half.

The cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have both passed resolutions committing money to the project. Marion County Council passed a resolution supporting the completion of I-73 but has not committed any money to the project yet.

Dillon County voted in October to not support the I-73 route that has been put forth by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The city manager said there aren’t any plans for on or exit ramps in Dillon County on I-73, and that it would hurt the county’s economy.

Also included in the proposed spending bill is $12.72 million for the construction of a new Medical University of South Carolina hospital that would serve Lake City, Kingstree and surrounding communities.

