Getting active with the City of Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach offers so many great activities to take advantage of, especially as the weather starts to warm up along the Grand Strand.

Come along with us to learn about Pickleball, Taekwondo, Skateboarding, upcoming events, and more in Myrtle Beach!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.