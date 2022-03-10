Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Powerful cold front to impact the region Saturday

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.

A very strong cold front will blast through the Carolinas on Saturday with a triple threat of impactful weather. Strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the front. Very strong wind gusts are possible both before and after the front moves through the region. Behind the front, a spring freeze is on the way that may damage early spring blooms.

STORM THREAT

Warm and humid weather will surge into the eastern Carolinas Friday night and early Saturday as the strong cold front draws closer. In addition, very strong winds will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This combination will result in the risk of strong to severe storms from around sunrise Saturday through the late morning. The primary risk from any storms that develop would be from strong winds over 50 mph. However, enough wind shear will be in place for a small risk of an isolated tornado or two. The risk of severe storms will quickly end around midday as the cold front moves off shore.

A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk is already in place for the risk of severe weather on Saturday.
STRONG WINDS

The cold front will be a big wind maker. In addition to a very strong contrast in temperatures, the very strong upper levels winds will make for a very windy forecast. The strongest winds will occur immediately ahead of and behind the cold front from the morning hours through the mid afternoon. Gusts of 40 mph are possible even outside of any stronger storms. Locally higher wind gusts could develop if conditions are favorable.

A powerful cold front will deliver very strong winds to the area on Saturday.
DRAMATIC DROP

The powerful cold front will also deliver a dramatic drop in temperatures. Early morning temperatures on Saturday will likely surge all the way into the lower 70s. As the front moves through the area around midday, temperatures will fall very rapidly. Readings will drop into the 50s by the afternoon, 40s by the evening and then below freezing overnight. By daybreak Sunday, all areas will likely be below freezing with most areas just inland from the beaches all the way down into the middle and upper 20s. Temperatures this cold will be enough to damage any early blooms and gardens.

A dramatic drop in temperatures arrives Saturday night.
