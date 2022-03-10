FIRST ALERT: Nasty Thursday ahead, severe weather possible for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies and light showers will continue through the first half of the day, leading to a nasty, cold and damp Thursday ahead. A powerful cold front will bring the threat for strong to severe storms Saturday.

TODAY

Expect the rain to linger through the first half of the day with a northeast wind. This will result in highs struggling to even climb into the upper 50s for most locations. Our official high very well could have already happened with a high at midnight of 58° for both the beaches and inland areas.

Enjoy the morning rain. It will keep us cool and cloudy today. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, rain chances will slowly begin to taper off but areas of mist and drizzle will be possible even into the evening hours. We’ll get a brief break in the heavier rain until our powerful cold front moves in.

POWERFUL WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM

Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful cold front delivers strong winds, a risk of severe storms and a spring freeze.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is out for Saturday with strong to severe storms expected for the first half of the day. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted our area under a LEVEL 2 THREAT for severe weather late Friday night and into Saturday morning. The main timing we continue to focus on will be early Saturday with very gusty winds and temperatures near 70 ahead of the front! The warmth along with very strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will promote the chance of strong to severe storms and an isolated tornado threat. In addition, even without severe storms, very strong winds will be likely with gusts of 40 to 45 mph at times.

A line of STRONG-SEVERE storms is expected Saturday. (WMBF)

The risk of severe storms will quickly end by midday as much colder air returns. Temperatures will plummet through the 50s on Saturday afternoon as strong and gusty winds continue. For a complete breakdown on timing and threats on Saturday’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, visit our updated and detailed story here.

Lows Saturday night will fall into the 20s and 30s. (WMBF)

By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 and will pose a threat to early blooms and gardens.

