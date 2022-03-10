FIRST ALERT: Lightning Safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thunderstorms are quite frequent here, especially in the summer time. In fact, Earth averages 1,200 thunderstorms a minute and three million in a day. These thunderstorms produce frequent lightning. On average, there are 25 million lightning strikes in the united states a year. According the National Weather Service, lightning kills 49 people every year in the United States.

WHAT CAUSES LIGHTNING:

Lightning results from the buildup and discharge of electrical energy between positively and negatively charged ice particles within the storm cloud. A thunderstorm generates a huge static electrical charge as ice particles inside the storm collide and through friction generate a static charge. A lightning bolt contains as much current as three hundred thousand amperes and around three hundred million volts. The intense electrical current heats the air around the lightning strike instantly to 50,000 degrees. This is five times hotter than the surface of the sun. Thunder is the sound of of heat expanding faster than the speed sound, which creates a boom noise. Light travels faster than sound. Once you see lightning...start counting seconds. For every 5 seconds that go by before you hear the clap of thunder...that’s one mile.

WHEN THUNDER ROARS GET INDOORS:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck. Head inside at the first rumble of thunder.

If you are unable to seek shelter outside, its important to find a low lying areas and away from tall objects.

Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from the parent thunderstorm and well away from the heavy rain.

Wait 30 minutes until after you hear the last rumble of thunder to head back outside.

