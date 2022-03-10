Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in February shooting in Bennettsville area

Michael Goodman
Michael Goodman(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Marlboro County.

Michael Goodman, 38, of Bennettsville was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.

The charge stems from a shooting on Feb. 6 on Betsy Street.

Investigators determined that Goodman was involved in a fight with another person which led to the two shooting at each other.

Goodman was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he received a $25,000 surety bond.

The sheriff’s office expects more arrests to be made in the case.

