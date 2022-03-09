Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run

The suspect has received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the shooting. He is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died, making her the second person to die from a shooting that left three other people injured in Chester County on Sunday.

Shonta Neely, a victim from the shooting on March 6, died from her injuries Wednesday afternoon. She was 31 years old.

“Vangereil Miller’s blatant disregard for human life has claimed another victim,” a press release from Chester County Sheriff’s Office read.

Related: One dead, four injured in Chester County shooting; deputies searching for suspect

Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the shooting. He is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds.

Miller has received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office went out to the area of Powell Drive, off Harvey Neely Road, on Sunday, March 6 around 12:30 a.m.

Initially, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and four others with “substantial” injuries were taken to a hospital before deputies arrived. Authorities identified the first victim as Kevin Feaster. Two of the four people who were wounded in the shooting were released from the hospital.

Neely was pronounced dead on Wednesday, leaving one other person who remains in the hospital.

Authorities said they believe the motive for the deadly shooting originated from a previous dispute between the suspected shooter and the first victim in May 2020.

Related: Authorities: Previous dispute believed to be motive behind deadly Chester County shooting

Deputies have obtained warrants for Miller for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are forthcoming.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller is currently out on bond for the following charges:

  • Attempted murder in February 2020
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in February 2020
  • Attempted murder in May 2020
  • Malicious injury to property in May 2020
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in May 2020

Authorities consider Miller to be armed and dangerous and are reminding people to be vigilant, and if they see Miller do not approach him, but instead call the police.

“Definitely lock your doors, secure your cars, secure your firearms. Good general tips but of course very important now,” said Grant Suskin, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office PIO.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or (803) 385-5433. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Midlands Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vangereil Miller. Tips are anonymous. You can leave a tip in one of three ways. 1. Use the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android Devices 2. Go to CrimeSC.com 3. Call (888-274-6372)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Ramon Santiago Comas
Myrtle Beach man allegedly distributed child porn, investigators say
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry

Latest News

.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
A level two risk is out for Saturday morning with wind leading the way as the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Powerful cold front to impact the region Saturday
Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case
Appeal hearings set in April, May for Sidney Moorer in Heather Elvis disappearance case