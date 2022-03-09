‘This means my nest egg is back’: Myrtle Beach tourist wins $75K on scratch-off

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach tourist was in disbelief after winning a cool $75,000 on a scratch-off game.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner purchased a $3 Cash Wheel ticket while shopping at the Food Lion #2248 on Highway 707.

“I had to look, and look, and look at the ticket again,” the winner said. “This means my nest egg is back.”

Officials said the Food Lion #2248 received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.

One top prize of $75,000 remains in the $3 Cash Wheel game at odds of 1 in 900,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

