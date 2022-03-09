Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘This means my nest egg is back’: Myrtle Beach tourist wins $75K on scratch-off

A Myrtle Beach tourist was in disbelief after winning a cool $75,000 on a scratch-off game.
A Myrtle Beach tourist was in disbelief after winning a cool $75,000 on a scratch-off game.(Arizona's Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach tourist was in disbelief after winning a cool $75,000 on a scratch-off game.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner purchased a $3 Cash Wheel ticket while shopping at the Food Lion #2248 on Highway 707.

“I had to look, and look, and look at the ticket again,” the winner said. “This means my nest egg is back.”

Officials said the Food Lion #2248 received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.

One top prize of $75,000 remains in the $3 Cash Wheel game at odds of 1 in 900,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
James Waites
Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Bikefest weekend
Atlantic Beach Town Council bans open carry at Bikefest, teams with doctor for COVID testing

Latest News

S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case
Sidney Moorer appeal hearing before SC Supreme Court set for May
Despite the Bureau of Labor reporting a record number of job openings in America at 11.3...
Employers look to hire through job fair before Spring Break
.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday
.
Myrtle Beach Job Fair: Employers look to fill jobs before summer