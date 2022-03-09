Sidney Moorer appeal hearing before SC Supreme Court set for May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The man convicted in a high-profile disappearance case in Horry County will soon go before South Carolina’s highest court.

Online records show a hearing for Sidney Moorer will take place May 17 before the South Carolina Supreme Court in connection his obstruction of justice charge.

MORE COVERAGE | The Heather Elvis Case

Moorer was found guilty in Sept. 2017 of obstruction of justice in connection to Heather Elvis’ disappearance.

Elvis was last seen or heard from on Dec. 18, 2013.

During Moorer’s trial, Sgt. Danny Furr testified that when he and Moorer spoke on the phone on Dec. 19, 2013, Moorer changed his story about when he last spoke to Elvis and failed to mention that he had called her from a pay phone and spoke to her more than once.

He and his legal team filed an appeal in December 2020 to the South Carolina Supreme Court, looking to acquit him on the obstruction of justice charge - arguing the trial judge denied Moorer’s directed verdict motion.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals denied a similar appeal earlier that year, saying the trial court did not err because there was enough evidence to prove Moorer’s guilt.

Moorer was also convicted of kidnapping Elvis during a separate trial in September 2019. His wife Tammy was also convicted on kidnapping charges in October 2018. The two are both currently serving 30-year prison sentences.

Elvis’ body has never been found.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.