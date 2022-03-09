S.C. Forestry Commission lifts Red Flag Fire Alert for Pee Dee counties

Submit a Tip
The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted its Red Flag Fire Alert for counties in the Pee Dee region, effective 6 a.m. Wednesday.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted its Red Flag Fire Alert for counties in the Pee Dee region, effective 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the forestry commission, improving weather conditions have reduced the wildfire danger, eliminating the need to encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone their outdoor burning.

The Red Flag Fire Alert was issued on Monday for 32 counties in the Palmetto State. The alert was lifted the following day, except for counties in the Pee Dee region.

Weather conditions, combined with many uncontrolled wildfires in the Pee Dee region, prompted forestry commission officials to keep the alert in place for an extra day.

The Pee Dee region includes Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

Officials said the Pee Dee region had 48 uncontrolled fires that burned nearly 1,500 acres.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

