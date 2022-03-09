Submit a Tip
Report: Another earthquake hits the Midlands, 20 since Dec. 27

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.

It’s the 20th tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021 the division says.

This also marks the 14th earthquake in South Carolina so far in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

