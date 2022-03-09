Submit a Tip
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway after an 18-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

An incident report shows that officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to Grand Strand Medical Center to meet with the teen.

The 18-year-old told police that he was walking in the area of Hemingway Street and Spivey Avenue, which is near Futrell Park when he was shot in the leg, the report states.

The teen was taken to the hospital by a friend and hospital staff alerted police.

The 18-year-old’s condition hasn’t been released.

At this point, it’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

