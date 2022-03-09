POLL: Help name baby alligators at Edisto Beach State Park Nature Center

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two new additions at the Edisto Beach State Park Nature Center need names!

The public is being asked to participate in a straw poll to name a pair of baby alligators.

The possible names have been narrowed down to four: Pebbles and Bam Bam; Steve and Bindi; ACE and Bay; and Tik and Tok.

Voting ends on Sunday.

Click here to submit your vote.

