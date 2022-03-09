Submit a Tip
POLL: Help name baby alligators at Edisto Beach State Park Nature Center

Two new additions at the Edisto Beach State Park Nature Center need names!
Two new additions at the Edisto Beach State Park Nature Center need names!(Source: SC State Parks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two new additions at the Edisto Beach State Park Nature Center need names!

The public is being asked to participate in a straw poll to name a pair of baby alligators.

The possible names have been narrowed down to four: Pebbles and Bam Bam; Steve and Bindi; ACE and Bay; and Tik and Tok.

Voting ends on Sunday.

Click here to submit your vote.

