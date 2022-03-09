Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending

Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.(WKYT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for kids who are quarantining or studying remotely.

Lawmakers are pushing to extend the waivers for another year to give schools and students more time to transition back to pre-pandemic requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
James Waites
Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Bikefest weekend
Atlantic Beach Town Council bans open carry at Bikefest, teams with doctor for COVID testing

Latest News

S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case
Sidney Moorer appeal hearing before SC Supreme Court set for May
Despite the Bureau of Labor reporting a record number of job openings in America at 11.3...
Employers look to hire through job fair before Spring Break
.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach