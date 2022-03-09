N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving while license revoked and is also facing speeding citations.

Cawthorn, the 26-year-old Republican from Hendersonville representing N.C’s 11th congressional district, was arrested and charged in Cleveland County on Thursday.

On March 3, an N.C. State Highway Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop of a 2019 Toyota around 10:26 p.m. for a left-of-center violation on US 74B. The driver was identified as Cawthorn. It was determined that his license was revoked and he was charged. His court date will be on May 6 in Shelby.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked,” N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

On Jan. 8 at approximately 6:26 p.m., Cawthorn was charged in Polk County for speeding 87 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 74 and was given an April 18 court date in Columbus.

On Oct. 18, 2021, around 12:51 p.m., Cawthorn was charged in Buncombe County on I-40 for traveling 89 mph in a 65 mph zone. He appeared in court on Jan. 4.

