Myrtle Beach man allegedly distributed child porn, investigators say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a child pornography investigation, according to officials.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 25-year-old Ramon Santiago Comas was arrested Thursday after investigators received a report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Investigators added that Comas distributed child sexual abuse material.

He’s facing 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, officials said.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Online records show Comas is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday.

