Myrtle Beach celebrates return of Porter Airlines with nonstop flight from Canada

Porter Airlines in Myrtle Beach
Porter Airlines in Myrtle Beach(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Visitors from Canada received a warm welcome to Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon after stepping off their nonstop flight.

Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomed Porter Airline passengers from Toronto with a “homecoming” celebration.

It marked the return of the seasonal nonstop service between the Grand Strand and Toronto after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s great for Porter to be back in Myrtle Beach,” said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Traveling here on a busy first flight today is a promising start to the season that we look forward to building on for the coming months.”

Starting Wednesday, the airline will begin two weekly nonstop flights between MYR and Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The seasonal nonstop service runs through May 28.

This year also marks the 61st annual Can-Am Days festival which runs from Saturday through March 20. There will be special discounts and events in Myrtle Beach to celebrate visitors from Canada.

