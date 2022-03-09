Submit a Tip
Living Organ Donor shares her story ahead of World Kidney Day

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -If you have ever been to The MarshWalk of Murrells Inlet, you have probably seen ‘Shug’s By The Inlet’. Cindy Sellers known as ‘Shug’ is the owner and started this business to remember her former husband.

Shug is a living organ donor and gave a kidney to her former husband, Jerry Sellers back in 2010. He passed away 11 months after the transplant because of cancer.

After Jerry passed away, Shug used her registered nurse experience to educate people on living organ donation and that is when Shug’s By The Inlet was born.

She sells handmade jewelry and with each item sold, you will get a piece of paper that shares her story.

For more information about the living donor program visit: muschealth.org/livingdonor

