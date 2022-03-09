Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Group of SC lawmakers call to suspend state’s gas tax as prices rise

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers is calling to suspend the state’s gas tax as prices at the pump continue to rise.

State Rep. Russell Fry (R-District 106) said in a social media post that legislation was filed in the South Carolina House of Representatives over the weekend with ideas on how to ease the pain at the pump.

Among those mentioned was as suspending the gas tax of 26 cents per gallon, which Fry said would “provide immediate relief to residents.” Currently, South Carolina has one of the lower gas taxes rates in the country, according to data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

The state is still scheduled to see the last of annual 2-cent increases in the gas tax later this year.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in South Carolina as of Wednesday stood $4.02 per gallon, nearly 20 cents lower than the national average.

You can read Fry’s full post and the resolution below:

🚨 SC House Members File Legislation to Address Energy Costs in SC 🚨 Over the weekend I had some great discussions with...

Posted by Russell Fry on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
James Waites
Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Bikefest weekend
Atlantic Beach Town Council bans open carry at Bikefest, teams with doctor for COVID testing

Latest News

S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case
Sidney Moorer appeal hearing before SC Supreme Court set for May
Despite the Bureau of Labor reporting a record number of job openings in America at 11.3...
Employers look to hire through job fair before Spring Break
.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday
.
Myrtle Beach Job Fair: Employers look to fill jobs before summer