FIRST ALERT: Where to go during a tornado warning

As we approach severe weather season, it's important to know to how to keep you and your loved ones safe when bad weather strikes.

On average South Carolina averages 14 tornadoes per year. Last year was quiet, we only saw one tornado in the Pee Dee, however it’s important to always be prepared when they do occur. According to the National Weather Service, 193 tornadoes were confirmed in the Pee Dee since 1950 and 77 of them were in the last 20 years.

Since 2000, over 72 people were injured by tornadoes in the Pee Dee. This is why Severe Weather Awareness Week is important.

Of course, most everyone knows the basics. In order for individuals to protect themselves and their families, they need to take cover and find somewhere where they have as many walls between themselves and the outside.

WHERE DO I GO:

This is called the interior-most room of a building and it is at the lowest level of that structure. Common places would be a hallway in a school, a bathroom at home or the middle room in an office. Find somewhere with no windows if possible. Individuals want to be in the middle of the building for the best protection from the storm or tornado.

Well, what if you’re in car? If you are in a car, it’s important to not out run the tornado. While on the road, you car has to stay on paved road and can’t move perpendicular while a tornado has no path to follow. An EF-1 tornado can push a car off a road while an EF-2 can pick up a car.

The most important thing to do while driving a tornado is to find a ditch and remain low to the ground. The worst thing you can do, hide underneath an overpass. The underpass can’t protect you from flying debris and it also acts like a wind tunnel and winds speeds could be higher than the tornado itself.

The whole idea is to prepare now for what could happen later. Those who are not sure about their severe weather plan should ask.

For those who don’t have a plan, they should create one and make sure all the bases are covered. After all, it could just be the one thing that saves a person’s life or the lives of their loved ones.

With the statewide tornado drill pushed to Friday due to the threat for a few strong storms today, now would be a good time to have a plan and prepare to practice the plan Friday with your friends at family. The statewide tornado drill is at 9 AM Friday morning.

