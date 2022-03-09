FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showers and storms tonight transition to periods of light rain on Thursday. A powerful cold front will impact the region on Saturday.

TONIGHT

The risk of isolated severe storms is very low and will diminish completely overnight as cooler weather moves in. While severe weather will not be likely, areas of rain will develop at times overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 50s.

Cool and damp. (WMBF)

THURSDAY

Cooler weather will filter into the region with a northeast wind on Thursday. The result will be a cloudy, damp and cool day. Morning temperatures in the lower 50s will only climb a few degrees for afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Off and on light rain will be likely especially through midday. Showers will taper off in the afternoon, but areas of mist and drizzle will be possible

POWERFUL WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM

Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful cold front delivers strong winds, a risk of severe storms and a spring freeze.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (WMBF)

Saturday morning will feature very gust winds and temperatures near 70 ahead of the front. The warmth along with very strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will promote the chance of strong to severe storms and an isolated tornado threat. In addition, even without severe storms, very strong winds will be likely with gusts of 40 to 45 mph at times.

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday morning. (WMBF)

The risk of severe storms will quickly end by midday as much colder air returns. Temperatures will plummet through the 50s on Saturday afternoon as strong and gusty winds continue.

By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 and will pose a threat to early blooms and gardens.

The freezing temperatures will move in behind the cold front on Saturday, leading to a drop in temperatures everywhere. (WMBF)

