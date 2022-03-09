FIRST ALERT: Showers & few strong storms possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active weather pattern settles in for the rest of the week and into the weekend with showers, storms and even freezing temperatures by the middle of the weekend.

TODAY

One round of showers have already moved through the region this morning. As you’re stepping out the door, you’ll notice the wet roads. Majority of the morning commute will be dry now that the first round of showers have passed. However, our threat for showers and storms isn’t going anywhere.

The best chance of storms today? Look no further than the evening commute. (WMBF)

Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, warm and even a bit muggy. While we’re mainly dry through the morning and into the early afternoon, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s and the humidity will be felt a little bit more than normal for early March.

Showers & storms will be impactful today and could be strong at times. (WMBF)

With plenty of warmth & humidity in place along with a front stalled across the region, an isolated severe storm threat will be possible for this afternoon and into the evening hours. Right now, a level 2 severe weather threat is in place for the area.

A LEVEL 2 SEVERE RISK has been issued for today or a low threat for a severe storm or two. Wind will be the main concern but a quick spin up tornado cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

The main threats with the afternoon storms will be strong storms capable of producing heavy downpours and strong winds. However, both an isolated tornado and some hail cannot be ruled out. We do believe the greatest tornado threat will stay further inland, away from the beaches but will still need to be something to keep an eye on this afternoon & evening.

The threats of heavy downpours and gusty winds will lead the way. We still do have a small chance for an isolated tornado or some small hail. (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

As one round of rain moves out of the area, another surge of moisture will continue with off and on showers throughout the day on Thursday. If there was a day this week that looks to be the best chance for a washout, look at Thursday. Rain chances will remain pretty high throughout the entire day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will also be cooler with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few strong to severe storms look more likely for Friday night and into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

One final push of rain will move through with the second system Friday night and into Saturday morning. A powerful cold front will move through the region and bring the potential for a few strong storms on Saturday morning. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threat. When all is said and done, rainfall totals through Saturday morning will likely reach 1 to 2 inches for most areas. This will be much needed rain to help alleviate the wildfire risk as well as the high pollen levels.

FREEZE THREAT POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

The freezing temperatures will move in behind the cold front on Saturday, leading to a drop in temperatures everywhere. (WMBF)

By Saturday, a powerful cold front will blow through the region and usher in much colder weather for the weekend. Saturday night will likely see temperatures well down into the upper 20s to near 30. By Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. We look to barely climb into the 60s for Monday next week.

