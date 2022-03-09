Employers look to hire through job fair before Spring Break

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Since the pandemic, many employers have struggled to get back to a full capacity work staff.

A job fair was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Wednesday, where dozens were looking to hire employees in time for spring break.

Job fair coordinator, John Sheftic said events like this allow employers to put a face to the name on a resume or job application.

“You can get a really good vibe on both sides of the fence whether people like you or want to work for you,” said Sheftic.

Plenty who walked through the doors walked out with job offers.

One of those looking to network was Ryan Magee who just moved from Upstate New York.

“An event like this has been really helpful,” said Magee.

Despite the Bureau of Labor reporting a record number of job openings in America at 11.3 million, every state is battling a worker shortage.

“There’s so many varieties of positions for people of all ages throughout all of our properties,” said Joslin Wyne with Vacation Myrtle Beach.

After being canceled last year the Myrtle Beach job fair returned to the Convention Center with a wide variety of employers from the hospitality industry, entertainment, education and much more.

One of those companies looking to hire was Helicopter Adventures located on 21st Ave. in Myrtle Beach which hired several new employees right here on site.

They say there’s about 15 openings they’d like to fill in time for spring break, but have had trouble getting people hired.

Front desk manager, Grace Boykin, says the opportunity to speak with these potential employees face-to-face is much better than a routine zoom interview online.

“It makes a huge difference because we’re actually able to interact with somebody,” said Boykins.

If you weren’t able to attend the job fair Wednesday many employers are excepting applications online.

