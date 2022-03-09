Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: The Boathouse

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The last time we visited, it was September of 2020! We’re back on our 67th episode of Dining with Dockery at the Boathouse right along the Intracoastal Waterway!

The Boathouse is located right off Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and offers a perfect view of the waterway and great food.

The menu features delicious food, in-house craft brew, extraordinary live music and pure fun for all ages here in Myrtle Beach. Since 2005, the Boathouse has been offering everything along with a scenic view. No matter if it’s the “big game”, the concert or even the food alone, you have to try this place out. Come out and try the outdoor seating on the perfect night and have a few drinks with friends!

Their menu offers a variety of appetizers, salads, handheld items and great baskets for everyone to enjoy.

You can also visit the website for more information, hours and a look at the menu for yourself.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to travel to sample the food or beer? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter! He might just try out your favorite place here along the Grand Strand.

