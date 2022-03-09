Crews probe cause of Loris house fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris home went up in flames late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the blaze in the 2000 block of Cherry Hill Road around 11:30 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A photo from the scene shows the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

The Loris Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.