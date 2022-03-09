CCU’s Melissa Jefferson named SBC women’s indoor track Performer of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina junior Melissa Jefferson was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Year, the league office announced on Tuesday.

A two-time 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Champion, a 2022 All-Sun Belt first-team honoree, and three-time 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week award winner, Jefferson adds to her accolades with the most recent honor.

Jefferson had a record-setting performance on day two of the conference championship meet, as the junior sprinter won the gold medal in the 60-meter dash with a CCU school and Sun Belt Conference record time of 7.22. She crossed the finish line 0.17 of a second faster than the next finisher.

The third-year Chant went on to claim first-place honors in record-setting fashion again in the 200-meters, as Jefferson won the event with a Sun Belt meet record time of 23.39 to become a two-time Sun Belt Indoor Champion in 2022.

Overall at the Sun Belt Championship meet, Jefferson set two SBC records, won two events, and earned 20 points for her team.

Jefferson will next compete at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, racing in the 60-meter dash. Her qualifying time of 7.22 in the event is first in the Sun Belt Conference and 12th nationally.

She is the first Chanticleer to qualify for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships since Erica Peake in 2013.

The two-day championship meet will take place on March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

The third-year Chant was also a 2021 All-Sun Belt second-team honor for the indoor season and was both the 2020 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Newcomer of the Year and 2020 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Freshman of the Year.

On top of Jefferson’s overall award, the Chanticleers’ indoor track & field women’s team had several All-Sun Belt honorees. See the full list below.

