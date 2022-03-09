Submit a Tip
The 61st annual Can-Am Days returns to Myrtle Beach March 12-20

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Canadians begin making travel plans again, Myrtle Beach is readying for the popular Can-Am days celebration, an annual salute to friends north of the 49th parallel.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the closure of the U.S./Canada border, Can-Am Days have returned with special deals and events exclusively provided to Canadian travelers.

Canadians have been in love with this sunny southern destination for decades.

And the feeling is mutual.

“Myrtle Beach has long been considered a second home for so many Canadians and it has been great to see them return over the last few months. During the upcoming Can-Am Days, we want to especially express our happiness to host them and provide them with our warm hospitality once again,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC President and CEO.

The chamber will hold a Welcome Canada Reception on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. within the lobby of its visitors center at 1200 N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

Complimentary refreshments and live music will be provided.

On March 15, the chamber and Ripley’s Aquarium will host a Can-Am Party on the Plaza at Broadway at the Beach with music and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on Can-Am Days, including special offers and events, visit CanAmDays.com.

