Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

The crash occurred near Longview, Texas, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing.
By Nahum Lopez and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars.

KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Passport with a small towed trailer was traveling westbound on the highway in the outside lane when the tractor-trailer was approaching the Honda from behind.

Investigators said the driver of the tractor-trailer, 54-year-old Steven Stotts of Valley Head, West Virginia, failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the trailer connected to the Honda.

The impact caused the Honda to roll onto its side into the center median while the trailer attached to it vaulted into the eastbound lanes. The tractor-trailer rolled over into the median and caught fire.

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler.(KLTV)

Stotts was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Two passengers in the tractor-trailer and the driver of the Honda were transported to a nearby hospital.

“David Gilliland Racing (DGR) has learned that our No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in an accident early this morning,” the team confirmed in a statement on its website. “The transporter was en route to Arizona for Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.”

The North Carolina-based team said the team’s participation in the Friday event will be determined at a later time. David Gilliland is a retired NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner of the team.

The interstate was shut down because of the crash, but traffic is once again moving in both directions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

