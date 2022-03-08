Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple told deputies their game night was interrupted by gunshots being fired into their Pawleys Island condo, according to a police report.

WMBF News obtained the incident report that provides more details on a shots fired call that the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday night at the True Blue condos on Blue Stem Drive off Kings River Drive.

Deputies said they found several gunshots fired into just one of the condos. There were bullet holes throughout the condo’s living room area, according to the police report.

The male resident of the condo told deputies that he and his girlfriend were alone in their bedroom playing a game when they heard several shots.

When deputies were on scene, the male resident’s two roommates came home and said that they used to have a former roommate “who was a problem and was involved with narcotics use and suspicious individual from what they claim,” the documents show.

The report added that the former roommate had moved out of the condo about a year ago.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

No one inside the apartment was hurt.

