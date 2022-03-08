S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – People across the state of South Carolina are looking for ways to help out Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees as Russian troops continue to invade their country.

“Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their lives and their freedom against Russia’s senseless act of aggression,” said Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “I know that South Carolinians want to help anyway we can. In times of crisis, it is imperative that donors remain vigilant and remember to give from the heart, but give smart.”

Hammond has issued an advisory to remind donors to practice wise charitable giving. He encouraged donors to follow certain guidelines when giving money during a crisis or disaster.

Make sure the charity you are donating to has a long track record of helping those in need. You can use the Charity Search feature of the Secretary of State’s website to see if a charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina and review its financial information.

Ask questions and don’t feel pressured to contribute right away. If a person or charitable organization asking for a donation is legit, they will welcome the opportunity for you to ask questions about how your contribution is used.

Be wary of giving out your personal and financial information. Scammers will use a crisis as an opportunity to steal both your money and your identity. Never give out your Social Security number, and only use your credit card.

