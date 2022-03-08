Red Flag Alert lifted for many S.C. counties, remains in effect for Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s Red Flag Fire Alert was lifted Tuesday, except for counties in the Pee Dee.

The Red Flag Fire Alert was issued on Monday for 32 counties in the Palmetto State.

According to the S.C. Forestry Commission, the Red Flag Fire Alert remains in effect for 14 counties, which are all in the Pee Dee region. Those counties are Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg.

Officials said the Pee Dee region has had 48 uncontrolled fires that have burned nearly 1,500 acres.

“Since we started seeing an uptick in ignitions last Thursday, the agency has responded to more than 180 wildfires, including 38 after we issued the Red Flag,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “The fact that we had so many ignitions speaks to the true danger of outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly that our alert warned people about.”

The purpose of the Red Flag Alert is to discourage people from doing any outside burning and to help reduce the strain on local fire departments and other first responders who need to remain available for other emergencies.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but SCFC strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

But the alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires. Residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.