Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pee Dee man facing multiple charges in child solicitation, exploitation investigation

Jimmy Ray Blue
Jimmy Ray Blue(Source: Dillon County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake View man has been arrested for alleged solicitation and sexual exploitation of minors.

A press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jimmy Ray Blue.

Authorities said Dillon County deputies received a complaint that a man, later identified as Blue, was sending nude photos and videos to a 12-year-old child through a social media site. Blue reportedly offered the child money to meet him.

Additional minor victims were discovered after authorities served a search warrant on Blue’s social media accounts, according to the release.

Blue was taken into custody on March 5.

He is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and two counts of promoting the prostitution of a minor.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
James Waites
Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Bikefest weekend
Atlantic Beach Town Council bans open carry at Bikefest, teams with doctor for COVID testing
A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Teen with autism last seen in Carolina Forest found safe, police say

Latest News

S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday
.
Horry County residents push for stricter regulations to protect wetlands from development
.
VIDEO: Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach city leaders give go-ahead for Sun Fun Festival to be held in May