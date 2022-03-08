Pee Dee man facing multiple charges in child solicitation, exploitation investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake View man has been arrested for alleged solicitation and sexual exploitation of minors.

A press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jimmy Ray Blue.

Authorities said Dillon County deputies received a complaint that a man, later identified as Blue, was sending nude photos and videos to a 12-year-old child through a social media site. Blue reportedly offered the child money to meet him.

Additional minor victims were discovered after authorities served a search warrant on Blue’s social media accounts, according to the release.

Blue was taken into custody on March 5.

He is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and two counts of promoting the prostitution of a minor.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

