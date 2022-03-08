Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pee Dee man accused of sex crimes involving children under 11 years old

Timothy Locklear
Timothy Locklear(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a McColl man who is accused of sex crimes against young children.

Timothy Lockler, 44, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from incidents that took place between 2014 through 2016 involving two children who are under the age of 11 years old.

Locklear was taken into custody on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
James Waites
Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Bikefest weekend
Atlantic Beach Town Council bans open carry at Bikefest, teams with doctor for COVID testing
A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Teen with autism last seen in Carolina Forest found safe, police say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
VIDEO: Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
VIDEO: Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
.
VIDEO: Four charged with firing shots into car, killing 18-year-old in Dillon
.
VIDEO: Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Chester Saylor, Jr. who was charged...
Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart