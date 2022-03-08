Pee Dee man accused of sex crimes involving children under 11 years old

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a McColl man who is accused of sex crimes against young children.

Timothy Lockler, 44, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from incidents that took place between 2014 through 2016 involving two children who are under the age of 11 years old.

Locklear was taken into custody on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

