Myrtle Beach city leaders give go-ahead for Sun Fun Festival to be held in May

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A big festival in Myrtle Beach got the green light from city leaders, allowing it to be held in a couple of months.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special permit on Tuesday for the Sun Fun Festival that will be held May 6 – 8.

It will be held in Plyler Park, the beach in front of Plyer Park, Ocean Boulevard and the Boardwalk between 8th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The Sun Fun Festival, which is put on by the Gay Dolphin, has become a staple in Myrtle Beach that is expected to bring 10,000 people to the downtown area.

PAST COVERAGE | Sun Fun Festival makes grand return to Myrtle Beach

It’s a three-day festival that aims to bring families together in the Grand Strand and promote family-friendly activities for residents and tourists.

It includes a parade, a sandcastle building contest on the beach and may include a performance by the Golden Knights.

The Sun Fun Festival also helps to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Horry County.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

