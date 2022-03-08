Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach City Council approves resolution expressing support for Ukraine

City of Myrtle Beach
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach took a step on Tuesday to show its support for Ukraine and condemn Russia’s attacks against the country.

During the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, leaders voted in favor of a resolution in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The city said it’s joining other communities condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attacks on Ukraine and its people.

“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims of this unfounded and unnecessary war, including the families and children who have been killed and injured or who are fleeing their homeland of Ukraine to escape Russia’s unprovoked attack,” the resolution states.

The resolution proclaims that the city of Myrtle Beach stands with Ukrainian people and calls on Russia to “halt this deadly and unconscionable aggression against a peaceful neighbor.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been vigils and signs of support throughout Myrtle Beach for Ukraine and its people.

S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday
Horry County residents push for stricter regulations to protect wetlands from development
VIDEO: Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach city leaders give go-ahead for Sun Fun Festival to be held in May