Myrtle Beach City Council approves resolution expressing support for Ukraine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach took a step on Tuesday to show its support for Ukraine and condemn Russia’s attacks against the country.

During the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, leaders voted in favor of a resolution in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The city said it’s joining other communities condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attacks on Ukraine and its people.

“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims of this unfounded and unnecessary war, including the families and children who have been killed and injured or who are fleeing their homeland of Ukraine to escape Russia’s unprovoked attack,” the resolution states.

The resolution proclaims that the city of Myrtle Beach stands with Ukrainian people and calls on Russia to “halt this deadly and unconscionable aggression against a peaceful neighbor.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been vigils and signs of support throughout Myrtle Beach for Ukraine and its people.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.