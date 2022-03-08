Teen with autism last seen in Carolina Forest found safe, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.

Before he was located, 16-year-old Syncere Gonzalez was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in the Sawgrass East neighborhood of Carolina Forest

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, HCPD announced Gonzalez was found. It was not immediately known where he was located.

Gonzalez is autistic and was considered endangered, police said.

