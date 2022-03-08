Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Teen with autism last seen in Carolina Forest found safe, police say

A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.(KCTV5 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.

Before he was located, 16-year-old Syncere Gonzalez was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in the Sawgrass East neighborhood of Carolina Forest

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, HCPD announced Gonzalez was found. It was not immediately known where he was located.

Gonzalez is autistic and was considered endangered, police said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this three-acre outside fire off Highway 90 near...
HCFR: Highway 90 reopens after 3-acre fire damages structure, vehicles
Restaurants and bars are preparing for crowds who are ready to ring in the New Year.
Best places to retire on the East Coast
Crews respond to two-structure fire in Myrtle Beach
HCFR: Two homes damaged during fire in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
Fire shuts down part of Highway 90 near Conway; 1 structure heavily damaged
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Source: WMBF News)
Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
Lanes of traffic are blocked in the Nichols area after a fiery crash late Tuesday morning.
Lanes blocked after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Nichols; 1 hurt
.
VIDEO: Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
Gov. Henry McMaster wants the full Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to review a decision to...
McMaster advances appeal of preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Act