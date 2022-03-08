Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marlboro County Board of Education to hire law firm to lead superintendent search

Marlboro County district office
Marlboro County district office(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After weeks of speculation and a student-led walk-out, the Marlboro County Board of Education held a meeting Monday night to discuss open personnel positions.

Administrators at the high school were terminated last month, inciting a student-led walk-out.

Marlboro County High School principal, Dr. Jamane Watson, who had been principal of the high school since July 2020, said he was told he would not be offered a new contract last month.

During public comment, Marlboro High School student Victoria Sellers said she and her classmates want to know why the school district is going in another direction to find more staff.

“I am disappointed, upset and confused,” said Sellers. “It breaks my heart that those people who care so much about the students, school, teachers, and community as a whole are being taken away just like that.”

The Marlboro County Board of Education Trustees approved the candidates for the assistant principal position for the 2022-23 school year Monday night. The Board also agreed to hire a law firm to lead the search for a new superintendent.

The candidates selected for assistant principals were not revealed during the meeting.

The board agreed Monday night to hire the law firm White and Story LLC to lead the search for a new superintendent. The chosen candidate would not begin until the 2023-24 school year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this three-acre outside fire off Highway 90 near...
HCFR: Highway 90 reopens after 3-acre fire damages structure, vehicles
Restaurants and bars are preparing for crowds who are ready to ring in the New Year.
Best places to retire on the East Coast
Crews respond to two-structure fire in Myrtle Beach
HCFR: Two homes damaged during fire in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
Fire shuts down part of Highway 90 near Conway; 1 structure heavily damaged
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Source: WMBF News)
Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
Lanes of traffic are blocked in the Nichols area after a fiery crash late Tuesday morning.
Lanes blocked after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Nichols; 1 hurt
.
VIDEO: Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states