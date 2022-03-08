Marlboro County Board of Education to hire law firm to lead superintendent search

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After weeks of speculation and a student-led walk-out, the Marlboro County Board of Education held a meeting Monday night to discuss open personnel positions.

Administrators at the high school were terminated last month, inciting a student-led walk-out.

Marlboro County High School principal, Dr. Jamane Watson, who had been principal of the high school since July 2020, said he was told he would not be offered a new contract last month.

During public comment, Marlboro High School student Victoria Sellers said she and her classmates want to know why the school district is going in another direction to find more staff.

“I am disappointed, upset and confused,” said Sellers. “It breaks my heart that those people who care so much about the students, school, teachers, and community as a whole are being taken away just like that.”

The Marlboro County Board of Education Trustees approved the candidates for the assistant principal position for the 2022-23 school year Monday night. The Board also agreed to hire a law firm to lead the search for a new superintendent.

The candidates selected for assistant principals were not revealed during the meeting.

The board agreed Monday night to hire the law firm White and Story LLC to lead the search for a new superintendent. The chosen candidate would not begin until the 2023-24 school year.

