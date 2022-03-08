Submit a Tip
Main Street Taphouse in North Myrtle Beach is Family owned and operated

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Main Street Taphouse has been in North Myrtle Beach since September of 2021. The owners came from Baltimore and they are happy to call the Grand Strand Home.

Main Street Taphouse offers 24 craft beers, great food items, a mimosa bar, and more.

They are open 6 days a week and closed on Tuesdays.

Come check out what makes them so unique!

Bar at Main Street Taphouse
Overview of Main Street Taphouse
Big Air Trampoline Park- Part 4
Big Air Trampoline Park- Part 3