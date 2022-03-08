Main Street Taphouse in North Myrtle Beach is Family owned and operated

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Main Street Taphouse has been in North Myrtle Beach since September of 2021. The owners came from Baltimore and they are happy to call the Grand Strand Home.

Main Street Taphouse offers 24 craft beers, great food items, a mimosa bar, and more.

They are open 6 days a week and closed on Tuesdays.

Come check out what makes them so unique!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.