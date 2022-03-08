Lanes blocked after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Nichols; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lanes of traffic are blocked in the Nichols area after a fiery crash late Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the crash near Highway 917 and M W Stroud Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle involved in the accident hit a tree before catching on fire, officials say. The fire has since been extinguished.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the crash as lanes are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.