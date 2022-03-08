Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lanes blocked after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Nichols; 1 hurt

Lanes of traffic are blocked in the Nichols area after a fiery crash late Tuesday morning.
Lanes of traffic are blocked in the Nichols area after a fiery crash late Tuesday morning.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lanes of traffic are blocked in the Nichols area after a fiery crash late Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the crash near Highway 917 and M W Stroud Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle involved in the accident hit a tree before catching on fire, officials say. The fire has since been extinguished.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the crash as lanes are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this three-acre outside fire off Highway 90 near...
HCFR: Highway 90 reopens after 3-acre fire damages structure, vehicles
Restaurants and bars are preparing for crowds who are ready to ring in the New Year.
Best places to retire on the East Coast
Crews respond to two-structure fire in Myrtle Beach
HCFR: Two homes damaged during fire in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
Fire shuts down part of Highway 90 near Conway; 1 structure heavily damaged
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Source: WMBF News)
Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
.
VIDEO: Several gunshots fired into Pawleys Island condo while couple was inside, report states
Gov. Henry McMaster wants the full Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to review a decision to...
McMaster advances appeal of preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Act