Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this three-acre outside fire off Highway 90 near...
HCFR: Highway 90 reopens after 3-acre fire damages structure, vehicles
Restaurants and bars are preparing for crowds who are ready to ring in the New Year.
Best places to retire on the East Coast
Crews respond to two-structure fire in Myrtle Beach
HCFR: Two homes damaged during fire in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
Fire shuts down part of Highway 90 near Conway; 1 structure heavily damaged
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse