Governors ask Congress to suspend nationwide gas tax until 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The governors of Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico and Pennsylvania wrote a letter urging Congress to suspend the gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.

In the letter, they called on Congressional leaders to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act, legislation they said would slow down rising gas prices while allowing the federal government to invest in infrastructure.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he is working “to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax.”

The Act would suspend the nationwide gas tax until 2023.

