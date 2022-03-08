Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Governors ask Congress to suspend nationwide gas tax until 2023

gas money
gas money(MGN)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The governors of Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico and Pennsylvania wrote a letter urging Congress to suspend the gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.

In the letter, they called on Congressional leaders to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act, legislation they said would slow down rising gas prices while allowing the federal government to invest in infrastructure.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he is working “to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax.”

The Act would suspend the nationwide gas tax until 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
James Waites
Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex
Ethan Stone
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
Bikefest weekend
Atlantic Beach Town Council bans open carry at Bikefest, teams with doctor for COVID testing
A teenager who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Teen with autism last seen in Carolina Forest found safe, police say

Latest News

S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
S.C. Secretary of State provides advice on how to safely donate to Ukraine, refugees
.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday
.
Horry County residents push for stricter regulations to protect wetlands from development
.
VIDEO: Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach city leaders give go-ahead for Sun Fun Festival to be held in May