Gov. McMaster, former UofSC coach to speak at Trump rally in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster, and several other South Carolina political figures are scheduled to speak at an upcoming rally in Florence for Fmr. President Donald Trump.

‘The Save America’ rally will take place on March 12.

Officials announced Tuesday that Fmr. UofSC Coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz is slated to speak alongside SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, congressional candidate Katie Arrington and McMaster.

A statement from organizers said, in part:

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

