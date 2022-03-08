Submit a Tip
Georgetown deputies investigating shots fired into Pawleys Island condo

(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of gunshots fired into an occupied residence at True Blue condominiums in the Pawleys Island community Monday night.

GCSO says no injuries were reported.

The Criminal Investigations Division is on the scene, and it appears this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.

