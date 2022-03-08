Gas prices will continue to rise, experts say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another spike in gas price has experts saying people can expect to keep paying more at the pump.

Over the past week, the national average for a gallon of regular gas increased more than 46, breaking the all-time record Monday, at $4.10 per gallon.

Just as experts predicted, while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the impacts are felt at the gas pumps and at home.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release that Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high nor the pace of increases.

So how long should we expect to ride this wave?

“I think it all depends on what happens across the globe,” said Tiffany Wright, the AAA Director of Public Affairs. “Then if you add to the fact the demand is slowly increasing because we’re heading into the spring. People are looking to take road trips.”

This is the highest gas has been national since 2008. In Myrtle Beach, drivers are paying over a $1 more per gallon compared to last year.

“Gas prices will go up another 10-15 cents probably in the next week,” Wright said.

South Carolina was already set to increase the per-gallon price of gas in July.

This is the 10th week in a row the price of fuel increased.

