Four charged with firing shots into car, killing 18-year-old in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Four men have been charged in the murder of an 18-year-old Latta man on Sunday, according to the Dillon police chief.

David Lane, the Dillon police chief, said the murder occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Dargan Street.

According to the report, numerous shots were fired into a vehicle. The victim died at the scene.

The Dillon County Coroner, Donnie Grimsley, identified the victim as Keijuan Marquez Fore and said he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

After an extensive investigation, warrants were issued for four people.

Shakeem Dashawn Davis and Leon Sellers, Jr. were charged with murder and attempted murder.

Sellers was out on bond for an attempted murder charge in another case.

Tyree Jamal Porter was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Devonte Raheim Page was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Page was out on bond for failure to stop for a blue light and felon in possession of a firearm in another case. He also had an arrest warrant for possession of stolen property.

Page was at large until Tuesday morning until he was arrested with the help of the SLED Fugitive team.

The Dillon Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Latta Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.