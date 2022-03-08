Submit a Tip
Florence County deputy fired after DUI arrest, officials say

Ethan Stone
Ethan Stone(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Nick Doria
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ethan Stone was stopped shortly after 3 a.m. on S.C. 41 near Railroad Avenue in Johnsonville for speeding.

Stone was reportedly driving 79 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Lee said Stone was offered a breath test but refused. He was arrested and charged with DUI and open container.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Mike Nunn said Tuesday Stone has been fired from the department.

According to records with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, this was the second time that Stone had been employed by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

He was first hired by the sheriff’s office in May 2018 and resigned in October 2018. He then started working with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in November 2018.

He was terminated by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020 after he violated agency policy by failing to show up to court over five times, according to his employment records.

Stone was rehired by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in February 2021.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center show Stone was released from jail on the same day of his arrest on a $1,255 personal recognizance bond.

