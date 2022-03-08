FIRST ALERT: Types of severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week starts Sunday, March 6th and it runs through the 12th of March. This week is all about helping South Carolinians to remind folks that severe weather does happen here and to be prepared when severe weather strikes. March kicks off the spring severe weather season in the Carolinas and now is the time to prepare in the event of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

TYPES OF SEVERE WEATHER:

There are many types of severe weather which includes: Damaging Winds, Hail, Floods, Lightning, Thunderstorms, and Hail. Severe weather is not uncommon here in the Palmetto state. On average, South Carolina averages 14 tornadoes a year. The biggest tornado outbreak came in 2004. Tropical Storm Frances spawned 47 tornadoes all across South Carolina in 24 hours. The deadliest outbreak in the state dates back to April 1934. Two tornadoes stayed on the ground for 100 miles and killed 77 people and injured 778 people. The state has seen it’s fair share of strong tornadoes, however, there has never been an EF-5 reported in South Carolina.

Thunderstorms are quite frequent here, especially in the summer time. In fact, Earth averages 1,200 thunderstorms a minute and three million in a day. Sometimes these thunderstorms can be severe. There are certain requirements for a storm to be severe. The storm must be capable of providing wind gusts of at least 58 mph and inch sized hail. Hail is common here in the state. In the year 2000, The largest hailstone in South Carolina was measured at 4.5 inches in diameter, which is the size of a softball.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK

Severe Weather Awareness Week (WMBF)

Throughout this week, we will provide you with tips on what to do when severe weather strike such as where to go during Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood, and Tornado warnings. It’s important to always have a plan of action! A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill. The drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 11, at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and others will participate in this annual event. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, and mitigation processes.

During the drill:

At Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

In an office building, hospital, nursing home or skyscraper: Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.

At school: Follow the drill! Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

After the drill, emergency management officials encourage you to review how it went. If there was anything that slowed you down, now is a good time to figure out a solution.

