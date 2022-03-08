FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few strong storms possible Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An active weather pattern settles in for the rest of the week and into the weekend with showers, storms and even freezing temperatures all likely.

A surge of warm and humid weather on Wednesday will be accompanied by increasing chances of showers and storms. With a front lingering near the area, a few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cooler weather will return on Thursday with light rain likely at times.

A powerful cold front will deliver another round of rain and potentially strong storms Friday night through early Saturday followed by a growing chance of a spring freeze by Sunday morning.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening. Overnight, we will increase those rain chances slightly to 30%. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s along the Grand Strand and mid 50s inland. Sea fog will be possible as we get into Wednesday morning.

Showers and a few storms likely Wednesday. (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm and even a but muggy. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible through the first half of the day with increasing chances of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

A few strong storms are possible on Wednesday. (WMBF)

With warm and humidity in place along with a front stalled across the region, an isolated severe storm will be possible Right now, a level 2 severe weather threat is in place for parts of the area.

Increasing chances of showers and storms late Wednesday. (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

As one round of rain moves out of the area, another surge of moisture will continue with off and on showers throughout the day on Thursday. If there was a day this week that looks to be the best chance for a washout, look at Thursday. Rain chances will remain pretty high throughout the entire day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will also be cooler with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few severe storms will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

One final push of rain will move through with the second system Friday night and into Saturday morning. A powerful cold front will move through the region and bring the potential for a few strong storms on Saturday morning. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threat. When all is said and done, rainfall totals through Saturday morning will likely reach 1 to 2 inches for most areas. This will be much needed rain to help alleviate the wildfire risk as well as the high pollen levels.

FREEZE THREAT POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Ready for another round of cold weather? Here comes our next freeze for the weekend. (WMBF)

By Saturday, a powerful cold front will blow through the region and usher in much colder weather for the weekend. Saturday night will likely see temperatures well down into the upper 20s to near 30. By Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. We look to stay in the 50s again for Monday of next week.

