FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of showers & storms this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re going to have to take this week one system at a time as multiple rounds of showers & storms will move through the region, leading to some much-needed rainfall in the region.

TODAY

More clouds today with highs struggling in the upper 60s. (WMBF)

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today behind the cold front that move through last night. We will hold onto a few sprinkles throughout the early morning hours but most areas should remain dry for the first half of the day. Highs will remain cooler with the upper 60s on the beaches and the lower 70s inland. This is a full 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday.

The best rain chance today will be this afternoon with a 20% chance of a shower or two. Most locations will remain dry today. (WMBF)

Skies will remain cloudy through the day. A few light showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening with rain chances at 20%. Overnight, we will increase those rain chances slightly to 30%. Keep in mind, today’s rain will not be the biggest threat for sufficient rainfall in the region.

WEDNESDAY

Rain chances will continue Wednesday morning with a few showers around. (WMBF)

The cold front that moved through early this morning will stall just south of the region, leading to multiple rounds of off and on chances of rain at times. The best risk of showers will begin on Wednesday and continue through Thursday. Then again, with another round Friday night and into early Saturday. So let’s talk about Wednesday.

The best rain chance on Wednesday will come with a broken line of showers and storms moving through the region during the afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

Expect a few scattered showers when you wake up on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s as you start the day. The best rain chance Wednesday will actually arrive later in the day as a low pressure system will ride the stalled out cold front, bringing another round of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Even a strong storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday night with a level one severe weather risk out for the area.

We are under a level one risk for a strong storm on Wednesday. Most locations will pick up on gusty winds and a heavy downpour or two. (WMBF)

The bigger story Wednesday should be some locally heavy downpours, a few gusty winds and some much needed rainfall.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

We're not done with the chances! We have plenty to talk about this morning. (WMBF)

As one round of rain moves out of the area, another surge of moisture will continue with off and on showers throughout the day on Thursday. If there was a day this week that looks to be the best chance for a washout, look at Thursday. Rain chances will remain pretty high throughout the entire day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will also be cooler with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rainfall will add up to 1-2" for most locations with isolated higher totals. (WMBF)

One final push of rain will move through with the second system Friday night and into Saturday morning. A powerful cold front will move through the region and bring the potential for a few strong storms on Saturday morning. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threat. When all is said and done, rainfall totals through Saturday morning will likely reach 1 to 2 inches for most areas. This will be much needed rain to help alleviate the wildfire risk as well as the high pollen levels.

Ready for another round of cold weather? Here comes our next freeze for the weekend. (WMBF)

By Saturday, a powerful cold front will blow through the region and usher in much colder weather for the weekend. Saturday night will likely see temperatures well down into the upper 20s to near 30. By Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

